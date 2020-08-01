 

Chelsea's Pulisic the 1st American scorer in an FA Cup final

  • Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Adam Davy/Pool via AP)

  • Chelsea players celebrate their side's first goal, scored by Chelsea's Christian Pulisic during the FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug.1, 2020. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP)

By ROB HARRIS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/1/2020 11:57 AM

LONDON -- Christian Pulisic has become the first American to score in an FA Cup final.

The 21-year-old winger gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead over Arsenal in the fifth minute at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, slotting in from close range after being set up by Olivier Giroud's flick.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Pulisic scored his 11th goal in all competitions in his first season at Chelsea.

The former Borussia Dortmund player is the third American to play in an FA Cup final after midfielder John Harkes for Sheffield Wednesday in 1993, and goalkeeper Tim Howard for Manchester United in 2004 and Everton in 2009.

The 139th FA Cup final is the first to be played in front of no fans due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

