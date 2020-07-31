Judge homers again, Yankees roll past Red Sox 5-1

New York Yankees' Brett Gardner follows through on a two run home run during the eighth inning of the baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday, July 31, 2020, in New York. Associated Press

The New York Yankees celebrate after the baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday, July 31, 2020, in New York. The Yankees defeated the Red Sox 5-1. Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielders Brett Gardner, left, Aaron Hicks, center and Aaron Judge celebrate after the baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday, July 31, 2020, in New York. The Yankees defeated the Red Sox 5-1. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge homered for the third straight night, Jordan Montgomery cut up one of the league's hottest lineups in his 2020 debut and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Friday night in their first home game of the coronavirus-shortened season.

Judge took aim at Yankee Stadium's short right field porch in the third, a half-inning after starting a double play from right. Gio Urshela and Brett Gardner hit their first home runs of the season, Chad Green pitched two perfect innings in relief, and Adam Ottavino and Jonathan Holder closed up shop as New York improved to 5-1.

Michael Chavis homered for Boston and Phillips Valdez impressed over 2 2/3 scoreless innings, but the club couldn't overcome another poor start by Ryan Weber (0-2).

There was also a moment of silence for late Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, who died in April. New York is wearing uniform patches with his initials this season.

Montgomery (1-0) pitched 5 2/3 innings, limiting the Red Sox to a run, five hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

TIGERS 7, REDS 2

DETROIT -- Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit bullpen combined on a three-hitter, and Austin Romine and Travis Demeritte each drove in two runs.

Turnbull (1-0) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings. He struck out six, walked one and didn't allow a hit until former Tigers teammate Nick Castellanos doubled leading off the fifth.

Detroit relievers Gregory Soto, Buck Farmer and Bryan Garcia retired nine consecutive batters in the final three innings.

Luis Castillo (0-1) gave up five runs on eight hits in six-plus innings.

BRAVES 11, METS 10

ATLANTA (AP) -Travis d'Arnaud drove in five runs, including three with a bases-loaded double that capped a five-run eighth against his former team and Atlanta rallied from six runs down.

D'Arnaud had three hits. The biggest was the double off Seth Lugo (1-1) that gave Atlanta the lead and completed the comeback from deficits of 8-2 and 10-5.

Dansby Swanson's RBI single started the scoring in Atlanta's decisive inning before Ender Inciarte scored on a wild pitch from Dellin Betances to cut New York's lead to 10-8.

Lugo walked Marcell Ozuna to load the bases. Johan Camargo popped out to shallow right field before d'Arnaud cleared the bases with his double to the gap in right-center.

Chris Martin ended the game when Wilson Ramos hit a fly ball to deep right field with runners on first and second. Martin earned his first save. Grant Dayton (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth.

Yoenis CÃ©spedes had a two-run double in New York's six-run fifth inning, J.D. Davis hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs. Robinson CanÃ³ had three hits, including a homer.

WHITE SOX 3, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Adam Engel hit a three-run homer in the second inning as Chicago spoiled Kansas City's home opener.

Dallas Keuchel picked up the win for the White Sox. Alex Colome converted his first save opportunity.

Kuechel (2-0) worked out of trouble seemingly the entire game. He retired the Royals in order in only one inning, and allowed just two runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Kris Bubic (0-1) settled down after struggling early in his big league debut for Kansas City. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits. He walked one and hit James McCann twice.

TWINS 4, INDIANS 1

MINNEAPOLIS -- Max Kepler hit his second leadoff home run of the season, and Alex Avila added his first homer for Minnesota.

Randy Dobnak (1-1) pitched five scoreless innings for Minnesota following a day of COVID-19 testing and uncertainty due to two positive tests by the St. Louis Cardinals, who played here earlier in the week.

Mike Clevinger (0-1) allowed four runs in four innings for Cleveland. He gave up six hits and walked five.

Taylor Rogers finished off his second save of the season.