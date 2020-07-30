Trump floats election 'delay' amid claims of voting fraud
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a 'delay' to November's presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.
The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.
Trump tweeted Thursday: 'With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???'
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.
