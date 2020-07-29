 

Plesac scheduled to start for Indians against White Sox

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted7/29/2020 7:00 AM

Chicago White Sox (1-4, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (4-1, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 2.46 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians take on the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits per game last season while batting .250 as a team.

The White Sox finished 38-37 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last season.

INJURIES: Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe).

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: (right shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: (light-headedness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 