Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets square off in game 1 of qualifying round

Winnipeg Jets (37-28-6, fifth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Calgary Flames (36-27-7, fourth in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: Calgary and Winnipeg begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames face off against the Winnipeg Jets in game one of the Western Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

The Flames are 20-18-5 in conference matchups. Calgary has converted on 21.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 41 power-play goals.

The Jets are 24-12-4 in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Mark Scheifele with 0.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 40 assists and has 58 points this season. Andrew Mangiapane has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Scheifele leads the Jets with 44 total assists and has 73 points. Kyle Connor has nine goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Jets: Anthony Bitetto: day to day (covid).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.