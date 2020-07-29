Nashville meets Arizona in game 1 of Western Conference qualifying round

Arizona Coyotes (33-29-8, fifth in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Nashville Predators (35-26-8, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: Nashville and Arizona begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the Arizona Coyotes in game one of the Western Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

The Predators are 20-17-5 in Western Conference games. Nashville averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Austin Watson leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 18-16-6 in conference play. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Michael Chaput leads them averaging 1.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with a plus-22 in 69 games this season. Filip Forsberg has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Nick Schmaltz has 45 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 34 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Coyotes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.