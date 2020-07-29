5 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this July 23, 2020, file photo James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab at Boston University in Boston. Associated Press

FILE - In this July 18, 2020, file photo, a U.S. flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington in remembrance of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. President Donald Trump did not pay his respects when Lewis lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda. Iwas another break in convention for a president who has broken so many norms, and one that underscored his separation from much of Washington society, along with his dismal relationship with Democrats on Capitol Hill - especially members of color. Associated Press

Hundreds of Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they keep social destination to protect themselves against the coronavirus ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. During the first rites of hajj, Muslims circle the Kaaba counter-clockwise seven times while reciting supplications to God, then walk between two hills where Ibrahim's wife, Hagar, is believed to have run as she searched for water for her dying son before God brought forth a well that runs to this day. Associated Press

FILE - In this Thursday, March 12, 2020 file photo, medical staff in work at one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia hospital, northern Italy. Amid the chaos of the pandemic's early days, doctors who faced the first coronavirus onslaught reached across oceans and language barriers in an unprecedented effort to advise colleagues trying to save lives. Associated Press

FILE - In this July 22, 2020, file photo, motorists take part in a caravan protest in front of Senator John Kennedy's office at the Hale Boggs Federal Building asking for the extension of the $600 in unemployment benefits to people out of work because of the coronavirus in New Orleans, La. A Republican proposal to slash the $600 weekly benefit boost for those left jobless because of the coronavirus shutdown could result in weeks or even months of delayed payments in some states. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP) Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. US: RUSSIA BEHIND DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN Russian operatives are helping direct the spread of disinformation through websites that have published on the coronavirus pandemic, American politics and international affairs, U.S. officials tell the AP.

2. 'IT'S A TSUNAMI' Doctors who faced the first coronavirus onslaught reached across oceans and language barriers in an unprecedented effort to advise colleagues trying to save lives in the dark.

3. GOP'S JOBLESS BENEFIT PLAN COULD MEAN DELAYS State officials across the U.S. say Senate Republicans' proposed slashing of a federally funded boost in unemployment benefits could delay payments for weeks or even months.

4. WHO SKIPPED FAREWELL TO JOHN LEWIS Donald Trump has long harbored resentments toward the civil rights icon, who called him an illegitimate president because of Russia's efforts to help him win.

5. HAJJ TAKES A VERY DIFFERENT LOOK Muslim pilgrims begin arriving to Islam's holiest site in Mecca for the start of a historically unique and scaled-down hajj experience reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic.