 

AMD, L Brands rise; Boeing, Six Flags fall

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/29/2020 3:30 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $8.48 to $76.09.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The chip maker reported an even bigger jump in profit from April through June than Wall Street expected.

Boeing Co., down $4.83 to $166.01.

The jet maker's losses ballooned to $2.4 billion in the second quarter, and it will cut production and jobs as demand for aircraft withers.

L Brands Inc., up $6.76 to $25.88.

The parent company of Victoria's Secret laid out plans to slash annual costs by $400 million, including through layoffs.

Starbucks Corp., up $2.78 to $77.42.

The coffee chain's quarterly loss wasn't as bad as analysts expected, and it gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 1 cent to $4.16.

The movie theater chain reached a deal with Universal to shorten the exclusive theatrical window to just 17 days from the typical 90 days.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Eastman Kodak Co., up $25.26 to $33.20.

The former film giant will get a $765 million government loan to retool to make pharmaceutical ingredients that are in chronically short supply.

Norfolk Southern Corp., up $7.72 to $192.82.

The railroad's earnings and revenue came in ahead of Wall Street's forecasts.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., down 69 cents to $18.50.

The amusement park chain reported results that fell far short of what analysts were forecasting.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 