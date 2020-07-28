Racist? French cafe pulls "African," "Chinese" ice creams

PARIS -- The 'African" ice cream dessert was topped by a chocolate-covered meringue ball decorated with thick red lips. The 'Chinese' lemon sorbet had a yellow meringue head, with thinly drawn eyes.

A cafÃ© on France's Cote d'Azur is now pulling both desserts from its menu, responding to accusations of racism.

A July 20 tweet calling for a boycott of Le Poussin Bleu (The Blue Chick) in Saint-RaphaÃ«l for its 'racist' ice creams had by Tuesday got tens of thousands of likes and RTs.

In a response on Facebook titled 'the African and the Chinese struck down by social networks,' the cafÃ© owners said they were expunging the ice creams from their menu 'after this storm of violence and insults.'

The ice creams were already on the menu when the current owners in 1986 took over the cafÃ© opened in 1947.

'We are not 'racist.' We respect everyone!' they wrote in their Facebook post. 'Naively, we kept these ice creams as they were, without any bad thoughts. They surely date from the colonial era but past history has made the France of today."

'These ice creams have given pleasure to many generations of families of different origins,' the owners added. 'If they have bothered a few people recently we are sorry.'

