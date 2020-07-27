Grains mixed, livestock higher

\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. delivery lost 9 cents at $5.3320 a bushel; Sept. corn felle 2.80 cents at $3.2560 a bushel; Sept. oats was up .40 cent at $2.8560 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 1.60 cents at 9.07 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained .56 cent at $1.0178 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .07 cent $1.4292 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .23 cent at .5395 pound.