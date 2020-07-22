USGS says powerful 7.8 quake has struck off Alaska's southwest coast; tsunami warning issued
Posted7/22/2020 7:00 AM
ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- USGS says powerful 7.8 quake has struck off Alaska's southwest coast; tsunami warning issued.
