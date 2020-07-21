Grains, livestock mixed
Updated 7/21/2020 2:59 PM
Wheat for Sept. was up 5.75 cents at 5.2775 a bushel; Sept. corn was down 5.5 cents at 3.2275 a bushel, Sept. oats rose .5 cent at $2.79 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 6.5 cents at $8.9650 a bushel.
Beef was lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .42 cent at $1.0185 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down .28 cent at $1.4132 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose 1.07 cents at $.5147 a pound.
