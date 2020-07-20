Qatari club Al-Saad signs Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla

MADRID -- Former Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla has singed with Al-Saad, the Qatari club said Monday.

The club said on Twitter it 'reached an agreement' with the former Spain international and he will "soon' arrive in Doha to 'complete the formalities and join the team.'

Al-Saad is coached by former Barcelona great Xavi HernÃ¡ndez.

The 35-year-old Cazorla had been playing with Villarreal, which finished fifth in this year's Spanish league.

Cazorla missed several seasons because of a series of injuries that threatened his career.

___

