Chargers don't have much time to make changes on offense

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-11)

CAMP SITE: Costa Mesa, California

LAST YEAR: Chargers' seven-win decline from 2018, when they made playoffs, was worst drop-off in league last season and second biggest in franchise history. Nine losses were by one score. Offense committed turnovers at worst possible times with six occurring in red zone. Defense forced league-low 14 turnovers and fourth-worst third-down conversion percentage.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: OT Bryan Bulaga, CB Chris Harris Jr., DT Linval Joseph, OG Trai Turner, QB Justin Herbert, LB Kenneth Murray, LB Nick Vigil, OL coach James Campen

IMPORTANT LOSSES: QB Philip Rivers. RB Melvin Gordon, FB Derek Watt, S Adrian Phillips, OT Russell Okung, WR Travis Benjamin, LB Jatavis Brown, DT Brandon Mebane, LB Thomas Davis Sr.

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Offense will change with QB Tyrod Taylor expected to take over but how much can be installed in short period? Chargers also have challenges holding camp at their complex, one of smallest in league.

CAMP NEEDS: Shane Steichen takes over as offensive coordinator after replacing Ken Whisenhunt midseason. Not only does he have to make sure Taylor and skill position players are on same page, but offensive line will have at least two new starters. Left tackle remains biggest question mark with Trey Pipkins, Sam Tevi and Trent Scott expected to compete.

EXPECTATIONS: Chargers have plenty of talent with RB Austin Ekeler, WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and TE Hunter Henry at skill positions, but turnovers and giving up big plays was downfall last season. They remain behind Kansas City in AFC West but still hoping to contend for wild card.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL