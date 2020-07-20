Jets sign 1st-rounder OT Mekhi Becton to $18.45 million deal

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets have signed rookie offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in the NFL draft, to a four-year, $18.45 million contract.

The deal, based on the league's rookie slotting system, is fully guaranteed and includes a $10.98 million signing bonus.

The Jets also announced earlier Monday they signed defensive end Jabari Zuniga, a third-rounder, and quarterback James Morgan, a fourth-rounder, to their rookie deals.

Safety Ashtyn Davis, a third-rounder, and punter Braden Mann, a sixth-rounder, were the only members of New York's nine-player draft class to remain unsigned. Rookies were scheduled to report to the team's facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Tuesday to begin COVID-19 testing.

The 21-year-old Becton tweeted earlier in the day that he had landed in New Jersey, fueling speculation he would soon sign. A few hours later, the big O-lineman posted a photo of himself smiling while signing his contract. 'IM OFFICIALY A NEW YORK JET!!!!!" he wrote. "LETS GOOOOO.'

Becton is expected to compete with George Fant for the left tackle spot after being taken by the Jets out of Louisville.

'He brings an edge for us,' coach Adam Gase said on a conference call after Becton was drafted. 'He brings nasty to our offensive line room.'

The massive offensive tackle is 6-foot-7, 365 pounds and has impressive speed for a man his size - he ran a 5.12 40-yard dash at the combine in February. He has a 7-foot wingspan and played both tackle spots for the Cardinals during his college career.

'He moves people like furniture,' assistant GM Rex Hogan said. 'He's a big and powerful man.'

Zuniga's deal is worth $4.73 million over four years. The 6-4, 255-pound defensive end played in only six games last season because of ankle injuries, but had 18 1/2 sacks in four years at Florida.

Morgan, expected to be a backup behind starter Sam Darnold and veteran Joe Flacco, signed a four-year, $4 million contract. The 6-4, 213-pound quarterback threw 40 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions as FIU's starter the last two years after transferring from Bowling Green.

