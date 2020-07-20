Grains mixed, livestock lower
Updated 7/20/2020 2:58 PM
Wheat for Sept. was off 12.75 cents at 5.22 a bushel; Sept. corn was down 4.75 cents at 3.2825 a bushel, Sept. oats fell 1.5 cents at $2.7850 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 5 cents at $9.03 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off 1 cent at $1.0227 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down 1.10 cents at $1.4160 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs fell 2.4 cents at .80 cent at $.5040 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.