Diedhiou racially abused over penalty miss in English soccer

BRISTOL, England -- Police launched an investigation after Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou was targeted with racism online after missing a penalty in the second-tier Championship on Saturday.

The Senegal international hit the post from the spot in a 1-0 loss at Swansea that ended his team's chances of reaching the playoffs to make the Premier League.

Diedhiou later tweeted'Why??' alongside a screenshot of a Twitter user who sent him a message consisting of three banana emojis.

The police force covering Bristol in southwest England said it had asked Twitter to remove the post and further information on the offender.

'Early indications suggest the message may have originated from an account holder outside of this country,' Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement.

Police will talk to Diedhiou, who is the latest Black footballer in England to receive racist abuse online following high-profile incidents this month involving Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Sheffield United's David McGoldrick.

'Racist messages of any kind are abhorrent," police said, 'and we want to reassure the player and the club that a full and thorough investigation will now take place.'

___

