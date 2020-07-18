This Date in Baseball

July 19

1909 - Cleveland shortstop Neal Ball pulled off the first unassisted triple play in modern major league history.

1910 - Cy Young registered his 500th career victory as the Cleveland Indians beat the Washington Senators 5-4 in 11 innings.

1933 - Rick Ferrell of the Boston Red Sox hit a home run off brother Wes, pitching for the Cleveland Indians. Wes also homered in that game, marking the only time the two connected in the same contest.

1940 - Buddy Rosar of the New York Yankees hit for the cycle in a 15-6 rout of the Cleveland Indians.

1960 - Juan Marichal of the San Francisco Giants made his major league debut by pitching a one-hit, 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. He retired the first 19 batters before walking Pancho Herrera in the seventh inning. Clay Dalrymple singled to center with two outs in the eighth inning. Marichal struck out 12 and walked one.

1974 - Dick Bosman of the Cleveland Indians pitched a no-hit, 4-0 victory over the world champion Oakland A's.

1977 - Joe Morgan opened the All-Star game with a home run off Jim Palmer and the National League jumped out to an early lead by scoring four runs in the first inning. The Nationals added three more runs and held on for a 7-5 win. It was the NL's sixth straight win. NL starter Don Sutton gave up one hit over three innings and was named MVP.

1982 - In the first Old-timer's All-Star Classic, played at Washington's RFK Stadium before 29,000 fans, the AL won 7-2. Luke Appling, 75, led off for the AL and hit a home run over the shortened left-field fence off Warren Spahn.

1989 - Cleveland's Joe Carter had the fourth three-home run game of his career, tying Lou Gehrig's AL record, and drove in six runs, powering the Indians past the Minnesota Twins 10-1.

1994 - The Kingdome, home of the Seattle Mariners, was closed after four ceiling tiles fell nearly 180 feet into the stands behind home plate. The Mariners were forced into a 22-day road trip before the season was cut short by the players' strike.

2001 - Randy Johnson struck out 16, a major league record for a reliever, and came within four outs of combining with Curt Schilling on a no-hitter as Arizona beat San Diego 3-0 in the completion of their suspended game. Wiki Gonzalez hit an opposite-field single to right with two outs in the eighth for the Padres.

2005 - Boston won its second straight 1-0 game, holding Kansas City to four hits. The last time the Red Sox won two straight 1-0 games at Fenway was 1916, when the ballpark was only 4 years old. Babe Ruth beat the New York Yankees on June 22 and Ernie Shore edged the Philadelphia Athletics the next day.

2013 - Rookie Brad Miller hit his first two major league homers and drove in five runs, and Seattle overcame rookie Brandon Barnes' cycle in a 10-7 win over Houston. After doubling in the eight to complete his cycle, Barnes singled in the ninth to finish 5 for 5 and become the first Astro to collect five hits since Hunter Pence did it in May 2008.

2015 - After 20 years and 1,609 consecutive home games, the Los Angeles Angels finally lost another game to rain. Heavy downpours turned Angel Stadium's outfield into virtual marshlands, forcing the postponement of their game against the Boston Red Sox. The Angels were rained out at home for just the 16th time in their 55-year franchise history.