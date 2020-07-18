AP PHOTOS: Greece's great declutter at battle coastline

Workers pull a wire rope as they prepare to raise a shipwreck on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Greece this year is commemorating one of the greatest naval battles in ancient history at Salamis, where the invading Persian navy suffered a heavy defeat 2,500 years ago. But before the celebrations can start in earnest, authorities and private donors are leaning into a massive decluttering operation. They are clearing the coastline of dozens of sunken and partially sunken cargo ships, sailboats and other abandoned vessels.

A floating crane holds an old vessel as a worker checks the progress of shipwreck raising operation on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

A dinghy with workers leaves from Damari, an area with eleven shipwrecks, on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2020.

A submarine approaches its naval base as a half sunken ship is seen near a shipyard on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

A diver pulls a shipwreck's rope during a raising operation, on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2020.

A diver checks an old vessel during a shipwreck raising operation, on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

A worker pumps out water from a shipwreck during a raising operation, on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

A man fishes as a floating crane prepares to raise a shipwreck, on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

A man holds a bucket with fish in Damari, an area with eleven shipwrecks, on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2020.

A diver takes a break on a half sunken ship in Damari, an area with eleven shipwrecks, on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

An amateur fisherman with speargun prepares to dive next to a part of shipwreck in Damari, an area with eleven shipwrecks, on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2020.

A worker walks into the sea as a crew tries to pull out from the water an abandoned vessel on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

A wire rope holds a platform with a floating rope during a shipwreck raising operation on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

A floating crane holds an old vessel in Damari, an area with eleven shipwrecks, during shipwreck raising operation on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

A diver inspects a shipwreck during a raising operation, on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2020.

A diver takes a break as a delivery boy brings coffee and water to the crew during a shipwreck raising operation, on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2020.

A worker carrying a wire rope, walks into the sea as a crew tries to pull out from the water an abandoned vessel on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

A half sunken boat and an abandoned vessel on a platform are seen on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

A worker takes photographs as heavy machinery destroys an abandoned boat on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Workers remove the chimney from an abandoned ship on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Heavy machinery destroys an abandoned boat on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Workers clean the sea next to a pile of debris from destroyed wooden yachts on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

A worker is reflected in a mirror of a destroyed wooden yacht on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

A floating crane holds a shipwreck before the raising operation on Salamina island, west of Athens, on Wednesday, June 29, 2020.