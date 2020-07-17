 

Two killed, 4 hurt in several crashes along Chicago freeway

 
Associated Press
 
 
CHICAGO -- Two people have died and four others -- including an infant - were hurt in four crashes that closed the southbound Dan Ryan freeway in Chicago for several hours overnight.

A man was struck and killed on the freeway near 83rd Street shortly after midnight Friday by a hit-and-run driver, according to the state police.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A few minutes later a person riding a motorcycle was hurt in a crash in the northbound lanes near 83rd Street.

Four vehicles were involved in a crash about 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near 87th Street. An infant in one of the vehicles was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. An adult was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

A two-vehicle crash about 4 a.m. near 73rd Street left another person dead and one of the vehicles on fire. The driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The freeway's southbound lanes reopened about 10 a.m. Friday.

