Music Review: BTS unstoppable on their new 'Journey'

This cover image released by UMe shows "Map of the Soul 7 - The Journey" by BTS. (UMe via AP) Associated Press

BTS, 'Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey' (UMe)

There is no such thing as a world pandemic that can stop the BTS train.

The pop (no K needed) superstars managed to record a full-length Japanese album, 'Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey,' in the few months the world was on lockdown. Only two songs on the 13-track album, their eighth overall, are new: 'Stay Gold' is an uplifting piano tune with a catchy hook and 'Your Eyes Tell' is an up-tempo ballad. The rest are cobbled and translated from BTS' latest Korean records.

'The Journey' is a trip for sure with its pure, unadulterated pop that goes from lo-fi guitar with entrancing trap beats like 'Black Swan' to a bewitching Latin rhythm on 'Airplane Pt. 2,' to a cheerleading routine that is steeled with an EDM line on 'IDOL.' You just can't shake off the hypnotic hoarse trumpet of 'Make It Right' or run away from the utter earworm that is 'Boy with Luv,' the original version of the song hitting the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year.

The music is infectious. There's nothing left of the dance floor when 'The Journey' is done with you. Stay gold, stan BTS.