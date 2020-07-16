This Date in Baseball

July 22

1905 - Weldon Henley of the Philadelphia Athletics pitched a no-hitter, defeating the St. Louis Browns 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the highlight of Henley's 4-11 season.

1906 - Bob Ewing pitched the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies without a single assist by his teammates.

1923 - Washington's Walter Johnson fanned opposing pitcher Stan Coveleski for his 3,000th career strikeout. The Big Train, the first player in MLB history to reach 3,000 strikeouts, struck out five and allowed one run in the Senators' 3-1 victory over Cleveland.

1926 - Cincinnati had four triples in an 11-run second inning, and the Reds beat the Boston Braves 13-1. Curt Walker tied an NL record with two triples in the inning.

1932 - Philadelphia's Mickey Cochrane hit for the cycle and drove in four runs to lead the Athletics to an 8-4 win over the Washington Senators. Cochrance tripled in a run in the first inning, hit a two-run homer in the third, doubled in the sixth and had an RBI-single to chase starter General Crowder in the seventh inning. Cochrane ground out to first in the ninth.

1962 - Floyd Robinson of the Chicago White Sox had six singles in six at-bats in a 7-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

1964 - Pittsburgh's Willie Stargell hit for the cycle, drove in three runs and scored four times in the Pirates' 13-2 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals.

1997 - Atlanta's Greg Maddux turned in a masterful pitching performance, using 76 pitches in a complete game 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Only 13 pitches were balls.

2006 - Alfonso Soriano had three doubles, a triple and scored two runs to lead Washington to a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

2007 - The New York Yankees had 25 hits in a 21-4 rout of Tampa Bay. The Yankees hit six home runs in the game, including two by Shelley Duncan.

2012 - Seth Smith hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, Coco Crisp singled home the winning run in the 12th and the surging Oakland Athletics rallied from four runs down to stun the New York Yankees 5-4 and complete a four-game sweep. The Yankees had not been swept in a four-game series since May 2003 against Toronto.

2012 - Ryan Doumit homered from both sides of the plate and drove in four runs to lead Minnesota to a 7-5 win over Kansas City.

2013 - Ryan Braun, the 2011 NL League MVP, was suspended for the rest of the season and the postseason, the start of sanctions involving players reportedly tied to a Florida clinic accused of distributing performance-enhancing drugs. The Milwaukee Brewers star accepted the 65-game ban, 15 games more than the one he avoided last year when an arbitrator overturned his positive test for elevated testosterone because the urine sample had been improperly handled.

July 23

1925 - Lou Gehrig hit the first of his major league record 23 grand slam homers as the New York Yankees posted an 11-7 triumph over the Washington Senators.

1930 - Pie Traynor won both ends of a doubleheader for the Pittsburgh Pirates with home runs. In the first game, Traynor homered in the ninth and in the second game, he connected in the 13th.

1944 - Bill Nicholson of the Chicago Cubs hit four home runs in a doubleheader split with the New York Giants. Nicholson hit a home run in the opener, which the Cubs won 7-4. He hit three straight in the second game, but the Giants won 12-10. In that game, Nicholson was walked with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

1964 - Bert Campaneris of Kansas City hit two home runs in his first major league game. He homered on the first pitch off Minnesota's Jim Kaat, and then connected again in the seventh to lift the Athletics to a 4-3 win.

1974 - Write-in starter Steve Garvey of the Los Angeles Dodgers singled and doubled to lead the NL to a 7-2 victory over the AL in the All-Star game at Pittsburgh.

1984 - Kansas City's Dan Quisenberry registered his 200th career save as the Royals beat the New York Yankees 5-2. Quisenberry reached the 200-save plateau in his 409th appearance, the quickest in major league history.

2000 - Ryan Klesko hit a game-tying solo homer in the ninth inning and a two-run shot in the 10th to lift San Diego over Colorado 6-4.

2002 - Nomar Garciaparra homered three times on his 29th birthday, connecting twice in a 10-run third inning and then hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning of Boston's 22-2 win over Tampa Bay.

2007 - Alex Rodriguez singled home Johnny Damon in the ninth inning of the New York Yankees' 9-2 win over Kansas City to become the first player to reach 100 RBIs this season and the first player to reach the milestone in fewer than 100 team games since Manny Ramirez in 1999. The last Yankees to do it were Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig in 1937.

2009 - Mark Buehrle pitched the 18th perfect game in major league history, a 5-0 win over Tampa Bay. It was the first since Randy Johnson's on May 18, 2004. Buehrle threw 76 of 116 pitches for strikes and fanned six in his second no-hitter - the first coming on April 18, 2007, against Texas.

2011 - Boston's Terry Francona earned his 1,000th win as a major league manager, the 57th to reach that milestone, and the eighth still active. The Red Sox beat Seattle 3-1, sending the Mariners to their club record-tying 14th consecutive loss.

2016 - Trevor Story hit two home runs to set an NL rookie record for shortstops and Colorado beat Atlanta 8-4. Story had four hits including his 25th and 26th homers to pass his mentor, Troy Tulowitzki, who had 24 for the Rockies in 2007.

July 24

1909 - Nap Rucker of the Brooklyn Dodgers struck out 16 batters in a 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1931 - In an 8-7 loss to Pittsburgh, Babe Herman of Brooklyn hit for the cycle for the second time in the season.

1947 - Jackie Robinson stole home for the first time in his major league career in the Brooklyn Dodgers' 4-2 win over Pittsburgh.

1948 - Chicago White Sox outfielder Pat Seerey become the first major leaguer to strike out seven times in a doubleheader.

1949 - Cleveland pitcher Bob Lemon hit two home runs to lead the Indians to a 7-5 victory over the Washington Senators in the opener of a doubleheader.

1968 - Hoyt Wilhelm of the Chicago White Sox passed Cy Young's major league record when he made his 907th appearance. He retired with 1,070 appearances.

1973 - Bobby Bonds homered and doubled to lead the NL to a 7-1 rout of the AL in the All-Star game at Kansas City.

1983 - The 'Pine Tar' home run was hit by the Kansas City Royals' George Brett off New York pitcher Rich Gossage at Yankee Stadium. Brett's shot came with two outs in the top of the ninth to give the Royals a 5-4 lead. Brett's homer was ruled an out because the amount of pine tar exceeded what was allowed. After a protest by the Royals, the final out and the Yankees' half of the ninth was completed on Aug. 18.

1993 - Anthony Young of the New York Mets extended his record losing streak to 27 games when he walked in the winning run in the 10th inning for a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1999 - In their biggest victory in 46 years, the New York Yankees routed the Cleveland Indians 21-1 as Chili Davis went 5-for-6 with six RBIs.

1999 - The Red Sox hit seven home runs one shy of the club record, in an 11-4 rout of Detroit at Tiger Stadium. Trot Nixon leads Boston with three home runs and five RBIs.

2010 - Tampa Bay won in Cleveland for the first time in nearly five years. The Rays snapped an 18-game losing streak with a 6-3 win against the Indians. Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon snapped an 0-21 personal losing streak as the visiting manager that began when he was the Angels interim manager in 1996.

End