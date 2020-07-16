Real Madrid clinches Spanish league title with win

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villareal at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Associated Press

MADRID -- Real Madrid has clinched its first Spanish league title in three years.

Madrid secured its record 34th league title with a 2-1 win over Villarreal on Thursday, opening an seven-point gap to second-place Barcelona with one round to go. Barcelona lost to 10-man Osasuna at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Karim Benzema scored twice to give Madrid its 10th consecutive league victory. It is the only team with a perfect record after the coronavirus-enforced break.

It was Madrid's first league title since Cristiano Ronaldo left to join Juventus two seasons ago, and the first since coach Zinedine Zidane returned from a short break.

