Siemens allows 'mobile working' permanently for many workers

BERLIN -- Industrial conglomerate Siemens says it plans to allow more than 100,000 of its employees to work away from the office for two or three days a week on a permanent basis.

The Munich-based company said Thursday the coronavirus crisis has 'shown that working independently of a fixed location offers many advantages and is possible on a much wider scale than originally thought.' It said that surveys of Siemens employees worldwide had shown a desire for greater flexibility.

The new arrangement applies to more than 140,000 employees at over 125 locations in 43 countries and takes effect immediately, Siemens added.

The company said its 'mobile working' concept doesn't necessarily mean working from home. It said that employees should, in consultation with supervisors, 'choose the work locations where they're most productive.' That could include coworking spaces, for example.

Siemens said that the new approach will be tailored to local legal requirements, the demands of specific jobs and individual preferences.