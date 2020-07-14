5 things to know today

FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Philip Yenyo, left, executive director of the American Indians Movement for Ohio, talks with a Cleveland Indians fan before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, in Cleveland. The Cleveland Indians seem to be standing in an uncomfortable on-deck circle. Now that the NFL's Washington Redskins have retired their contentious nickname and logo after decades of objection and a recent uproar triggered by nationwide social protests, the Indians appear to be the next major sports franchise in line to change their identity. Associated Press

FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, traffic and pedestrians cross Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley, Calif. The politically liberal city of Berkeley in Northern California is considering a proposal to shift traffic enforcement from armed police to unarmed city workers. Supporters say the separation would curb racial profiling and reduce police encounters that can turn deadly, especially for Black motorists. Backers say they believe the proposal before the Berkeley City Council Tuesday, July 14, 2020, is the first of its kind in the U.S. Associated Press

In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class James Benzel, from Louisville, Ohio, assigned to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron, signals an MH-60R Sea Hawk to disengage its rotors on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as USS Mustin (DDG 89) steams alongside in South China Sea, Thursday, July 9, 2020. China on Tuesday, July 14, described a U.S. rejection of its maritime claims in the South China Sea as completely unjustified and accused the U.S. of attempting to sow discord between China and the Southeast Asian countries with which it has territorial disputes. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard/U.S.Navy via AP) Associated Press

President Donald Trump listens as Ivanka Trump speaks during a meeting with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Washington. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 31 1997, file photo, Daniel Lewis Lee waits for his arraignment hearing for murder in the Pope County Detention Center in Russellville, Ark. Relatives of the victims of Daniel Lewis Lee have pleaded for him to receive the same life sentence as the ringleader in the plot that led to the slayings. Now, family members say their grief is compounded by the push to execute Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.(Dan Pierce/The Courier via AP, File) Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEATH PENALTY GETS GREEN LIGHT The Trump administration was moving ahead early Tuesday with the execution of the first federal prison inmate in 17 years after a divided Supreme Court reversed lower courts and ruled federal executions could proceed.

2. FINDING A JOB CAN BE HARD WORK A new White House-backed ad campaign aims to encourage people who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to go out and 'find something new.'

3. STRAINED DIPLOMACY IN SOUTH CHINA SEA China is accusing the U.S. of attempting to sow discord between Beijing and the Southeast Asian countries with which it has territorial disputes.

4. LIBERAL CALIFORNIA CITY'S POLICE REFORM Berkeley is considering a proposal to shift traffic enforcement from armed police to unarmed city workers in a bid to curb racial profiling and reduce law enforcement encounters that can turn deadly, especially for Black drivers.

5. MONIKER MODIFICATIONS Now that the Washington Redskins have dropped their nickname, the spotlight has moved to other sports franchises, like the Cleveland Indians, to make changes amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.