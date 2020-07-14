Officials: 450 fake iPhone cases found during inspection

CHICAGO -- Federal officers have seized 450 fake iPhone cases during an inspection at a facility at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The counterfeit cases were in a package that originated from Hong Kong and were headed to an Amazon facility in Joliet, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The cases are described as being of poor quality and design. Authorities said that number of actual iPhone cases at the manufacturer's suggested retail price would be valued at $17,550.

'Fake items like these cases cost the U.S jobs and lost revenue for U.S. companies,' said Shane Campbell, area port director for the Customs and Border Protection in Chicago. 'On top of those counterfeits, we're also seizing other items like narcotics, illegal prescriptions, firearms and the list goes on.'

Nearly 200 counterfeit watches were found in late June and early July at a mail facility at the airport. Officers inspected 175 parcels containing 193 watches due to incorrect manifests or X-ray anomalies.

Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security agents have seized 27,599 shipments containing counterfeit goods during fiscal year 2019.