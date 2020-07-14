Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's former White House physician, wins GOP nomination for Texas congressional seat
Updated 7/14/2020 9:37 PM
AUSTIN, Texas -- Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's former White House physician, wins GOP nomination for Texas congressional seat.
