AP Source: Washington NFL team dropping 'Redskins' name

FILE- In this Dec. 24, 1972, file photo, Washington Redskins coach George Allen waves to fans at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium in Washington as he leaves the field following the team's 16-3 win over the Green Bay Packesr in an NFL playoff game. At left is linebacker Harold McLinton. Washington's NFL team will get rid of the name "Redskins" on Monday, July 13, according to multiple reports. It's unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league's oldest franchises. The team launched a "thorough review" of the name July 3. Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 1937, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh, center, celebrates with teammates Cliff Battles, left, and Wayne Millner in the locker room after the Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears 28-21 in the NFL championship football game in Chicago. Washington's NFL team will get rid of the name "Redskins" on Monday, July 13, according to multiple reports. It's unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league's oldest franchises. The team launched a "thorough review" of the name July 3. Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2014, file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is seen on the field before the team's NFL football preseason game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. Washington's NFL team will get rid of the name "Redskins" on Monday, July 13, according to multiple reports. It's unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league's oldest franchises. The team launched a "thorough review" of the name July 3. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Redskins are shedding that name effective immediately, a person with knowledge of the move said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't yet announced the change. That announcement is expected later Monday morning.

A new name must still be selected for one of the oldest and most storied teams in the National Football League, and it was unclear how soon that will happen. But for now, arguably the most polarizing name in North American professional sports is gone at a time of reckoning over racial injustice, iconography and racism in the U.S.

The move came less than two weeks after owner Dan Snyder, a boyhood fan of the team who once declared he would never get rid of the name, launched a 'thorough review' amid pressure from sponsors. FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America all lined up against the name, which was given to the franchise in 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL