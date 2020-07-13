Brother of Tottenham defender Aurier dies in France

LONDON -- Tottenham have confirmed the death of defender Serge Aurier's younger brother, who media reports in France say was fatally shot on Monday.

According to the French reports, 26-year-old Christopher Aurier was shot near a bar at 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) in the southern city of Toulouse and there have been no arrests.

Tottenham said on its website that it was 'deeply saddened to confirm media reports' of the death, but did not give a cause.

'We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected,' the Premier League team said. 'Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all.'

Serge Aurier, a 27-year-old right back, previously played for Toulouse. The Ivory Coast international joined Tottenham in the summer of 2017 from Paris Saint-Germain.

He represented his country at the 2014 World Cup.

