 

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59

 
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Associated Press
 
 
Posted7/13/2020 7:00 AM

JOHANNESBURG -- Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died aged 59.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

At the time of her death, she was South Africa's ambassador to Denmark.

The Mandelas' daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.

Zindzi Mandela read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting that was broadcast around the world.

