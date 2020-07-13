Federal judge permanently blocks Georgia's 'heartbeat' abortion law, finding that it violates the Constitution
Updated 7/13/2020 1:58 PM
ATLANTA -- Federal judge permanently blocks Georgia's 'heartbeat' abortion law, finding that it violates the Constitution.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.