 

Correction: Baseball Rdp story

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, left, leaves the field after a bullpen session with catcher Gary Sanchez after a bullpen session during a baseball summer training camp workout Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

  • New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes participates in a baseball workout at Citi Field, Sunday, July 5, 2020, in New York.

  • Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo tries to field a fly ball on the hop during a "summer camp" baseball practice inside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 10, 2020. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Updated 7/12/2020 8:42 PM

HOUSTON -- In a story July 11, 2020, about baseball, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the New York Yankees are the defending AL champion. The Yankees are the defending AL East champion.

 

