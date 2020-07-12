Correction: Baseball Rdp story
Updated 7/12/2020 8:42 PM
HOUSTON -- In a story July 11, 2020, about baseball, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the New York Yankees are the defending AL champion. The Yankees are the defending AL East champion.
