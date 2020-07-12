Games maker Ubisoft shakes up staff amid misconduct probe

PARIS -- French gaming giant Ubisoft is parting ways with its creative director and two other executives and promising zero tolerance for 'toxic" staff behavior following an internal investigation of misconduct and media reports of sexual harassment.

In a statement Sunday, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the developer of 'Assassin's Creed' and other games 'has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees.'

'This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviors are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised - and never will,' Guillemot said.

Ubisoft announced the immediate resignation of Serge Hascoet as chief creative officer.

The director of Ubisoft's Canadian studios, Yannis Mallat, is also leaving immediately, because 'recent allegations that have come to light in Canada against multiple employees make it impossible for him to continue in this position,' the statement said.

Cecile Cornet is being replaced as Ubisoft's global head of human resources.

The management shake-up follows Ubisoft's announcement in June of an internal investigation and an apology 'to everyone affected by this.'

'We must do better,' it said then.