Search of lake for missing "Glee" star to resume Sunday

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. The search to find 'Glee" TV show star Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday, July 11, 2020, without any results, authorities said. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Saturday night that the search of Lake Piru will resume Sunday morning. Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The search to find 'Glee" TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday without any results, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Saturday night that the search of Lake Piru will resume Sunday morning.

Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but 'his mom never made it out of the water,' Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.