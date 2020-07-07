Ex-coach Mike Shanahan elected to Broncos Ring of Honor

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2007, file photo, Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan watches his team during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. Shanahan has been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame and will be inducted in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions. Shanahan was coach from 1995-2008 after serving as a Broncos assistant from 1984-87 and 1989-91. Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Former head coach Mike Shanahan has been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor and will be inducted in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions.

Shanahan, a two-time Super Bowl winner in Denver, becomes the 34th member of the ring of fame and the third head coach, joining Dan Reeves (2014) and Red Miller (2017).

In a statement, Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis called Shanahan 'the greatest coach in Denver Broncos history.'

Ellis said postponing Shanahan's induction was 'a difficult decision,' but added that Shanahan 'deserves a full celebration in front of all our fans and distinguished alumni.'

Shanahan is the franchise's all-time leader with 146 victories, including eight in the playoffs. He was head coach from 1995-2008 after serving as a Broncos assistant from 1984-87 and 1989-91.

The Broncos were 138-86 in the regular season under Shanahan, including an NFL-best 83-29 at home.

___

