Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 7/7/2020 10:19 AM
RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.