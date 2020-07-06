Home of Fiorentina winger Franck Ribery burglarized in Italy

Fiorentina's Franck Ribery, right, in action during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Sassuolo at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Jennifer Lorenzini/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

Fiorentina's Franck Ribery, top, battles for the ball with Parma's Jasmin Kurtic during a Serie A soccer match between Parma and Fiorentina at the Mario Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

FLORENCE, Italy -- The home of Fiorentina winger Franck Ribery was burglarized while he was playing an away match in the Italian league.

Ribery played Sunday in a 2-1 victory at Parma while his wife and children were in Munich, where the 37-year-old former France international played for 12 seasons.

Jewelry and bags were stolen from his home in Italy, but Ribery said Monday the feeling of being victimized is worse.

'I don't accept it!' Ribery wrote in a post on Twitter, hinting about his future in Florence. 'How can I/we feel good here today after that?'

Ribery said soccer is his passion, but it's not above his family.

'Passion or not, my family comes before everything, and we'll make the necessary decisions for our well-being," he said.

Ribery also posted a short video that showed clothes and drawers on the floor.

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said Monday that he was 'shocked' by the news. He said he spoke to Ribery by phone and in a statement offered support 'to Franck and his wonderful family.'

'We'll do everything we can to help Franck feel safe again and help him through this difficult time,' Commisso said. 'I'm sure that the Fiorentina family will show solidarity with Franck by making him feel the love we all have for him.'

Commisso added that it's 'very traumatic' to potentially lose personal items and your sense of security.

Fiorentina signed Ribery last year after he left Bayern Munich. He has scored three goals this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports