NHL, union announce plan to resume play on Aug. 1

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, crews cover the ice at American Airlines Center in Dallas, home of the Dallas Stars hockey team, after the NHL season was put on hold due to the coronavirus.Â Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Sunday, July 5, that the NHL and NHL Players' Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season. Daly said the sides are still negotiating a collective bargaining agreement extension. A CBA extension is still crucial to the process. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo, Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith warms up for the team's NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Edmonton, Alberta. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Sunday, July 5, that the NHL and NHL Players' Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season. Daly said the sides are still negotiating a collective bargaining agreement extension. A CBA extension is still crucial to the process. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Associated Press

The National Hockey League and NHL Players' Association have reached a tentative agreement to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement.

The four-year extension of the CBA finalized Monday coupled with the sides' agreement on protocols for training camps and games paves the way for hockey to resume this summer. Training camps would open July 13 and games would resume Aug. 1 if approved by the league's board of governors and players' executive committee and full membership.

The NHL is going straight to the playoffs with 24 teams resuming play. Those teams will travel to one of two 'hub' cities July 26 for exhibition games. The qualifying round would begin Aug. 1.