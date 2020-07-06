 

Israel announces successful launch of new spy satellite

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted7/6/2020 7:00 AM

JERUSALEM -- Israel's Defense Ministry announced the successful launch of a new spy satellite early on Monday.

It said the 'Ofek 16' reconnaissance satellite was launched at 4 a.m. from central Israel into space. It described the Ofek as an 'electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Shortly after the launch, it said the Ofek already was transmitting data and beginning to orbit around the Earth. It said engineers from the ministry and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries were conducting tests before it begins full operational activities.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the launch an 'extraordinary achievement.'

'Technological superiority and intelligence capabilities are essential to the security of the state of Israel,' he said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 