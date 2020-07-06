Israel announces successful launch of new spy satellite

JERUSALEM -- Israel's Defense Ministry announced the successful launch of a new spy satellite early on Monday.

It said the 'Ofek 16' reconnaissance satellite was launched at 4 a.m. from central Israel into space. It described the Ofek as an 'electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities.'

Shortly after the launch, it said the Ofek already was transmitting data and beginning to orbit around the Earth. It said engineers from the ministry and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries were conducting tests before it begins full operational activities.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the launch an 'extraordinary achievement.'

'Technological superiority and intelligence capabilities are essential to the security of the state of Israel,' he said.