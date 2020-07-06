White woman charged after racist Central Park confrontation

NEW YORK -- A white woman walking her dog who called the police during a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park was charged Monday with filing a false report.

In May, Amy Cooper drew widespread condemnation for calling 911 to report she was being threatened by 'an African-American man' when bird watcher Christian Cooper appeared to keep his distance as he recorded her rant on his phone.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement on Monday that his office had charged Amy Cooper with falsely reporting the confrontation, a misdemeanor. She was ordered to appear in court on Oct. 14.

After the backlash, Amy Cooper released an apology through a public relations service, saying she 'reacted emotionally and made false assumptions about his intentions.'

'He had every right to request that I leash my dog in an area where it was required,' she said in the written statement. 'I am well aware of the pain that misassumptions and insensitive statements about race cause and would never have imagined that I would be involved in the type of incident that occurred with Chris.'