Death toll from flooding in Japan rises to 50, dozen missing

A couple walks near debris from a heavy rain in Kumamura, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan Monday, July 6, 2020. Rescue operations continued and rain threatened wider areas of the main island of Kyushu. (Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

A woman is helped to get into a police vehicle to move from a shelter to another shelter in Kumamura, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan Monday, July 6, 2020. Rescue operations continued and rain threatened wider areas of the main island of Kyushu. (Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

Rescuers search for missing persons at the site of a landslide in Tsunagi town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan Monday, July 6, 2020. Rescue operations continued and rain threatened wider areas of the main island of Kyushu. (Takuto Kaneko/Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

People walk near piled-up debris from a heavy rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan Monday, July 6, 2020. Rescue operations continued and rain threatened wider areas of the main island of Kyushu. (Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

A man walks on heavily damaged road following a heavy rain in Kumamura, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan Monday, July 6, 2020. Rescue operations continued and rain threatened wider areas of the main island of Kyushu. (Koji Harada/Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

TOKYO -- Japan's disaster management agency says the death toll from recent flooding has risen to 50 and at least a dozen others are still missing.

Pounding rain since late Friday in Japan's southern region of Kyushu has triggered widespread flooding.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 49 of the dead confirmed as of Tuesday morning were from riverside towns in the Kumamoto region. One person was found dead in Fukuoka as the heavy rain spread across the southern area. At least a dozen people are missing.

Rescue operations have been hampered by the floodwater and continuing harsh weather.