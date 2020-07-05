Sheriff's spokesperson says 12 people in 'various conditions' following shooting at South Carolina nightclub
Posted7/5/2020 7:00 AM
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Sheriff's spokesperson says 12 people in 'various conditions' following shooting at South Carolina nightclub.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.