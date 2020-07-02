McCallie won't return as Duke's women's basketball coach

Joanne P. McCallie won't return for a 14th season as Duke's women's basketball coach.

McCallie announced her departure in a 6-minute video posted Thursday on the program's Twitter account. She said she was 'choosing to step away' as coach, saying she wanted to bring 'clarity' instead of uncertainty as she entered the final year of her contract.

'I want to provide an opportunity for change, growth and a sense of security relative to the future of the program,' McCallie said.

McCallie led the Blue Devils to a 330-107 record in her 13 seasons and was a three-time Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year. Duke won three ACC Tournament titles and reached 10 NCAA Tournaments, including four straight trips to the Elite Eight from 2010-13.

'Here at Duke, Joanne's extraordinary passion for excellence produced championship-level success and provided many timeless, captivating moments for both our student-athletes and fans,' athletic director Kevin White said in a statement. 'To be sure, Joanne's unwavering commitment to leadership and service has had an enormous impact on the development of countless young women over the past three decades.'

