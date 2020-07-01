UK foreign secretary extends immigration rights to Hong Kong BNO passport holders to 5 years
Updated 7/1/2020 7:02 AM
LONDON -- UK foreign secretary extends immigration rights to Hong Kong BNO passport holders to 5 years.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.