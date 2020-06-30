 

Airbus shedding 15,000 jobs, mostly in Europe

 
Associated Press
Updated 6/30/2020 12:54 PM

PARIS -- European aircraft manufacturer Airbus says it plans to shed 15,000 jobs over the next year, mostly in Europe, as it struggles with the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic.

'With air traffic not expected to recover to pre-COVID levels before 2023 and potentially as late as 2025, Airbus now needs to take additional measures,' the company said in a statement.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

It plans to shed 5,000 workers in France, 5,100 in Germany, 1,700 in Britain, 900 in Spain and 1,300 others at Airbus facilities elsewhere.

