Quakes strike Greek island of Rhodes; no injuries or damage
Posted6/29/2020 7:00 AM
ATHENS, Greece -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 rattled the eastern Greek island of Rhodes overnight, followed by a quake of 4.6 on Monday morning. No damage or injuries were reported from either.
The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the first quake occurred on Sunday night just before 9 p.m. and with an epicenter 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Rhodes.
The second struck Monday morning just after 7 a.m. with an epicenter near the first quake, 26 kilometers (16 miles) north northeast of the island.
Greece lies in a highly seismically active region of the world, and earthquakes are common. The vast majority do not cause any injuries or significant damage.
