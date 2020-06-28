This Date in Baseball

June 29

1916 - The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds played a nine-inning game with just one baseball.

1923 - Brooklyn's Jacques Fournier went 6-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and three singles as the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 14-5.

1937 - Chicago Cubs first baseman Rip Collins played an entire game without a putout or an assist.

1941 - In a doubleheader against the Washington Senators, New York's Joe DiMaggio tied and then broke the American League record of hitting safely in 41 consecutive games. DiMaggio doubled in four at-bats in the opener and singled in five at-bats in the nightcap to break the record set by George Sisler of the St. Louis Browns in 1922.

1968 - Detroit's Jim Northrup hit his third grand slam in a week as the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2.

1990 - Dave Stewart of the Oakland A's pitched the first of two no-hitters on this day, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 at the SkyDome. Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers duplicated Stewart's feat by throwing a 6-0 no-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was the first time in major league history that two no-hitters were pitched in both leagues on the same day.

1995 - The Dodgers' Hideo Nomo struck out 13 Colorado Rockies in a 3-0 victory, giving him 50 strikeouts in four games. That broke the Los Angeles record of 49 over four games, accomplished three times by Sandy Koufax, the last 30 years earlier.

2003 - Eric Byrnes hit for the cycle and matched a franchise record with five hits as Oakland beat San Francisco 5-2.

2004 - Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks became the fourth pitcher to record 4,000 strikeouts when he struck out San Diego's Jeff Cirillo in the eighth inning of the Padres' 3-2 win.

2007 - Barry Bonds hit his 750th career home run in San Francisco's 4-3, 10-inning loss to Arizona.

2007 - Aubrey Huff hit for the cycle in Baltimore's 9-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Huff tripled in the second inning - his 1,000th career hit - doubled in the fourth, hit a three-run homer in the fifth and singled in the seventh.

2010 - Whit Merrifield's RBI single with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning gave South Carolina its first baseball national championship with a 2-1 victory over UCLA in the College World Series. The Gamecocks won the last championship played at Omaha's Rosenblatt Stadium, the CWS' home since 1950.

2012 - Aaron Hill hit for the cycle for the second time in 12 days, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Arizona Diamondbacks' second baseman cycled on June 18 against Seattle.