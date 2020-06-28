Police in Scotland name suspect in Glasgow stabbings

A police Incident tent at the scene where a man was shot by armed officers after another police officer was injured during an attack on Friday, in Glasgow, Scotland, as investigations continue Sunday June 28, 2020. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Associated Press

A police Incident tent at the scene where a man was shot by armed officers after another police officer was injured during an attack on Friday, in Glasgow, Scotland, as investigations continue Sunday June 28, 2020. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Associated Press

Police and forensic officers at the scene where a man was shot by armed officers after another police officer was injured during an attack on Friday, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday June 28, 2020. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- Police in Scotland have named the suspect in a stabbing frenzy last week at a hotel for asylum-seekers.

Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan, was shot dead by police in the attack Friday in Glasgow. Six people, including a police officer, were wounded in the stabbings.

Authorities aren't treating the attack as terrorism.

In a statement issued Saturday, Constable David Whyte, 42, described the situation he encountered at the Park Inn Hotel on Friday as 'extremely challenging,'' but offered no details other than that he and a colleague 'did what all police officers are trained for ... to save lives.''

He also thanked colleagues who put themselves "in harms way" to contain the attack.