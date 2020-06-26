Police officer stabbed during 'major incident' in Glasgow

LONDON -- A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.

The Scottish Police Federation said in a tweet that it appreciates families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear the news but that the family of the officer has been 'notified and is being supported by the service.'

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Greater Glasgow Police said the situation is 'contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.'

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people stabbed and that shots were fired.