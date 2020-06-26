Police officer stabbed during 'major incident' in Glasgow
Updated 6/26/2020 8:28 AM
LONDON -- A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.
The Scottish Police Federation said in a tweet that it appreciates families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear the news but that the family of the officer has been 'notified and is being supported by the service.'
There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.
Greater Glasgow Police said the situation is 'contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.'
According to Sky News, there have been a number of people stabbed and that shots were fired.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.