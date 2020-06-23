 

Illinois courts to get diversity and inclusion officer

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/23/2020 10:30 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Supreme Court is recruiting a chief diversity and inclusion officer for the judicial branch of state government to address racial justice.

The court said Monday the officer will propose practices, procedures and rules for Illinois courts to protect the constitutional rights of the public. It said the position will work with the Supreme Court and leaders throughout the judicial branch to achieve goals related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Recent events 'have exposed frailties in our public institutions and brought to the forefront the disproportionate impact the application of certain laws, rules, policies and practices have had on the African American population, the Latinx community, and other people of color in Illinois and nationally," the court said in a statement.

'People of color have no less expectation of fairness, equity and freedom from racial discrimination than others, yet they are continually confronted with racial injustices that the Courts have the ability to nullify and set right,' it said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 